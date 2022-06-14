Modi in Mumbai: PM’s security asks Aaditya Thackeray to get out of father Uddhav’s car; here's why | Twitter/@AUThackeray

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security on Tuesday asked Maharashtra Tourism and Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray to get out of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's car as his name was not on the list of VIPs scheduled to receive the PM in Mumbai.

However, Uddhav was upset with the decision and argued in support of his son. The CM reportedly told the security personnel that Aaditya was not merely his son but also a Cabinet Minister. Later, he was allowed to travel in CM's car.

Meanwhile, PM Modi inaugurated an underground 'Gallery of Revolutionaries' museum dedicated to the luminaries of the freedom struggle, at the Raj Bhavan in Mumbai.

The gallery has come up in the subterranean network of 13 pre-World War-I British era bunkers, discovered in the Raj Bhavan campus in August 2016 during the tenure of the then Governor C. Vidyasagar Rao.

The gallery includes information on the freedom movement heroes, their role in the movement, sculptures, rare photographs, murals and details on tribal revolutionaries drawn by school-kids.

The PM also inaugurated the newly reconstructed 'Jal Bhushan', the residence and office of the Governor of Maharashtra.