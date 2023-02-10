Modi in Mumbai: Ahead of PM's visit to city, slums near CSMT covered in white cloth, BJP flags erected

screengrab of the viral video | Twitter

Mumbai is gearing up to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the city today, February 10, where he will flag off two new Vande Bharat trains and inaugurate road projects.

Hours before his visit to the city, a video has gone viral which shows a rather spruced city as the slums have been covered with white cloth. The cloth has been embellished with BJP flags and posters giving a hearty welcome to the PM.

While the exact location of the slums is yet to be ascertained, however, it has been said that the slums are near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai.

PM Modi's Feb 10 visit itinerary

Notably, this is his second visit to the city in less than a month. PM Modi's visit assumes significance as the civic body polls are expected to happen soon.

On February 10, the PM apart from flagging off two new Vande Bharat trains to Solapur and Shirdi, will also be inaugurating road projects. He will be dedicating the Santacruz Chembur Link Road (SCLR) and Kurar underpass.

The SCLR constructed from Kurla to Vakola and from MTNL Junction in BKC to LBS flyover which will enhance east-west connectivity.

Meanwhile Kurar underpass is pivotal to ease traffic on Western Express High and connecting Malad and Kurar sides of the WEH.

Modi will inaugurate the new campus of Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah (The Saifee Academy) at Marol, Mumbai.

