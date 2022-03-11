BMC election: 'Modi hai to Mumbai bhi mumkin hai,' says BJP

Buoyed by the BJP’s stellar performance in the assembly polls in the four states of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur, and with an eye on the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation elections, its leaders in Maharashtra have declared that their next goal is to win India’s richest civic body by defeating its erstwhile ally, the Shiv Sena.

At the victory celebrations, the party declared its resolve to win the BMC elections by appealing to the cadre to give their 100 per cent for the party’s victory. It has already launched ‘Mission 2022’ to win BMC elections. BJP legislator Ashish Shelar did not even wait for the Election Commission’s final announcement on the assembly poll results before declaring, ‘Modi hai to Mumbai bhi mumkin hai (If Modi’s there, it is possible to even win elections in Mumbai)’.

“Those who could not transform Goregaon, a western suburb, were vying for Gorakhpur but failed miserably,” he remarked. The BJP is ready to pull out all the stops, tap into its vast resources and put in place strategies to snatch power from the Shiv Sena, which has ruled the BMC for 25 years. State party president Chandrakant Patil said, “After the victory in the assembly elections, the BJP’s objective in Maharashtra is to win in the upcoming local bodies.

The BJP’s saffron flag will fly on Mumbai Municipal Corporation.” The Shiv Sena will have a tough time to hang on to power, as it will be busy tackling anti incumbency and the challenge posed by the BJP. Shiv Sena president and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will have to charge up his party cadres, directing them to step up voter outreach programmes, as merely criticizing the BJP is not going to help it win the BMC elections. Already, the BJP has appointed vigilantes in all 236 wards, to closely monitor the work of BMC administrator Iqbal Singh Chahal ahead of the civic elections.

It will soon aggressively launch its plan to directly connect with the voters by selling the Modi government’s development initiatives and how its rule is necessary to get more Central funding. The Shiv Sena will also have to work out a strategy to aggressively flaunt its achievements and plans to make the lives of Mumbaikars better.

MVA under pressure On the other hand, with the assembly poll results declared on Thursday, the fate of the MVA government hangs in balance as some insiders hint that the BJP will make all efforts to topple it or will seek to impose President’s rule. NCP Chief Sharad Pawar, as well as Shiv Sena Minister Aaditya Thackeray have ruled out any threat to the MVA government but the BJP has not given up.

Chandrakant Patil, who had earlier said that the MVA government would fall after March 10, has now issued a new deadline. Compounding his assurance, Leader of the Opposition Devendra Fadnavis has said, if the MVA government were to fail, the BJP is in a position to offer an alternative.

Moreover, MVA partners fear Central probe agencies may work in full force to target their leaders. BJP has mobilised party workers on Wednesday demanding resignation of NCP Minister Nawab Malik. The party will step up its campaign targeting MVA government by claiming the latter stands with underworld fugitive, Dawood Ibrahim.

The message of the assembly polls outcome is therefore, a wake-up call for MVA partners to improve their coordination.

