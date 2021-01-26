'Modi govt's arrogant attitude is responsible': Maha minister Balasaheb Thorat after Republic Day tractor rally turns violent

Maharashtra Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat on Tuesday slammed the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government after the farmers' tractor rally against the farm laws turned violent on Tuesday.

The Congress leader said the Centre's "arrogant attitude" was responsible for the situation as it did not take note of the farmers' protest at Delhi borders for the last 61 days.

"Farmers have been protesting against the farm laws for 61 days PM @narendramodi did not even take note of their protest. The violent turn to the #TractorRally in Delhi is inappropriate & violence cannot be supported. The arrogant attitude of govt is responsible for this situation," Thorat tweeted.