'Modi govt's arrogant attitude is responsible': Maha minister Balasaheb Thorat after Republic Day tractor rally turns violent

Maharashtra Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat on Tuesday slammed the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government after the farmers' tractor rally against the farm laws turned violent on Tuesday.
The Congress leader said the Centre's "arrogant attitude" was responsible for the situation as it did not take note of the farmers' protest at Delhi borders for the last 61 days.
"Farmers have been protesting against the farm laws for 61 days PM @narendramodi did not even take note of their protest. The violent turn to the #TractorRally in Delhi is inappropriate & violence cannot be supported. The arrogant attitude of govt is responsible for this situation," Thorat tweeted.
He added that the government is wasting time with "mere discussions" whereas the farmers are demanding a complete repeal of the three contentious farm laws.
"As the country celebrates #RepublicDay the demands of the Annadata's are being ignored . While the farmers are demanding repeal of the law, the govt is wasting time in the name of mere discussions. Even after ten rounds of talks, the central govt has not come to any conclusion," he said.
"Today's unfortunate situation has arisen in Delhi due to @narendramodi government's arrogance. Violence does not solve any problem, this is Mahatma Gandhi ji's country, farmers should not leave the path of peace. The government should not drive them to the wall either," he added.
Wielding sticks and clubs and holding the tricolour and union flags, tens of thousands of farmers atop tractors broke barriers, clashed with police and entered Delhi from various points to lay siege to the Red Fort and climb the flagpole on Republic Day.
The protesting farmers deviated from their pre-decided routes, prompting security personnel to resort to lathicharge, tear gas and water cannons. Some protesters also installed flags in the lower ramparts of the Red Fort. This included the Nishan Sahib as well as union flags.
Farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at several Delhi border points, including Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur, since November 28, demanding a complete repeal of three farm laws and a legal guarantee on minimum support price for their crops.
