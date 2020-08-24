Modi govt and AIIB sign $500 million deal to improve Mumbai's suburban railway system

The Government of India, the Government of Maharashtra, Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) today signed a loan agreement for a $500 million Mumbai Urban Transport Project-III to improve the network capacity, service quality and safety of the suburban railway system in Mumbai.

The Project is expected to increase network capacity in the region with the reduction in journey time and fatal accidents of commuters. It is estimated that among primary beneficiaries of the project, 22% are female passengers who will benefit from improved safety and quality of service.

The loan agreement was signed by Shri Sameer Kumar Khare, Additional Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, on behalf of the Government of India, Sanjay Kumar, Chief Secretary on behalf of the Government of Maharashtra, R. S. Khurana, Chief Managing Director on behalf of the Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation and Rajat Misra, Director General (Acting), Investment Operations on behalf of the AIIB.