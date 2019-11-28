Model rape: Cops seize private clips from teen’s mobile

Mumbai: Days after a 15-year-old sweeper was taken in custody for allegedly raping a model in her flat at Oshiwara and blackmailing her with private videos, police have recovered the video clips from a mobile phone stashed at the teen’s house.
Police said they found the eye hole on the door of the model’s residence was not fit with the fibre glass viewing mirror. It made it easy for the boy to look inside clearly.
During the probe, it was revealed, the teen was attracted towards the woman and tried to strike a conversation with her on few occasions. However, the 29-year-old model showed no interest. Then, the teen turned to stalking her.
The accused, an Anand Nagar resident, worked as a sweeper in the building where the woman lived. A few days before the incident, the teen noticed the peephole on the door model’s house had no glass and everything happening inside was visible. Taking advantage of the fact, he secretly recorded videos of the model.
According to the police, on November 21, the woman was alone when the teen rang the doorbell and she opened the door. She told him there was no garbage and shut the door, after which she went to the bathroom. However, minutes later, the doorbell rang again.
This time when she opened the door, draped in a towel. The teen barged into her house, dragged her to the bedroom and pinned her down on the bed, while she said, he attempted to rape her.
She tried to resist him and he threatened to leak the videos he had taken of the woman on social media. She began crying and sneaked out of the bedroom claiming she wanted to drink water. She locked the door from outside and called up her husband, who alerted the police.
The Oshiwara Police have booked the teen under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for use of criminal force against a woman with intent to outrage her modesty, capturing her images engaging in a private act, rape, criminal intimidation and intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace, voluntarily causing hurt, house-trespass and wrongful restraint.
