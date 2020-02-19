Mumbai: Model chowki in Kurla for conservancy workers

Mumbai: Tata Trust in collaboration with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has set up personal protective equipment (PPE) at a first-of-its-kind model chowki at L-Ward, Kurla. Chowkis are facilities in every ward where cleanliness workers assemble to begin their day and come back to change and rest. Their work includes sweeping streets, car parking areas, pavements, to collecting the accumulated dust/debris. On an average, a conservancy worker spends 6-8 hours on the roads. Chowkis become centres for them to unwind, and get some much needed time to themselves.

The model chowki at Kurla, covering a total area of around 2800 sq.ft. with 1600 sq. ft. of construction, will serve 70 to 100 workers on a day-to-day basis.

The place will have office space, separate rooms for men and women staff with improved water and sanitation services, storage, and functional open space. It will be equipped with amenities like a water purification system, microwave oven, a gym, among other recreational activities, according to Tata Trust.

The aim to make the lives of the conservancy workers better and more dignified. It has provided PPE to more than 150 conservancy workers in Mumbai.

Divyang Waghela, Head – Tata Water Mission, Tata Trusts, said, “Conservancy workers are the backbone of large metropolitan cities like Mumbai. They help in keeping our city clean, and in order. It is imperative that efforts are made to ensure their safety and to protect their dignity. The trust launched Mission Garima to bring about a significant positive impact on the work environment of conservancy workers.”