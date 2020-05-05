Coronavirus in Mira-Bhayander: Mob booked for opposing corona victim cremation in Bhayandar

Fearing risk to their health, some people living in the backyard of the crematorium in Bhayandar (West), violated the lockdown to register their opposition by disallowing the cremation, forcing the on-duty civic personnel to flee the scene. Consequently, the body was shifted to the morgue and the final rites of the deceased were conducted a day later amid tight police security on Monday.

Upon receiving information about the commotion, a police team reached the spot and tried to convince the protesters who were apparently under an impression that the deceased was not a resident of Bhayandar.

“We have registered a case under the relevant sections of the IPC, Epidemic Act and regulations of the stringent Maharashtra Covid-19 rules against the mob of around 30 people. The identity of the accused will be ascertained on the virtue of photographs clicked during the incident.” confirmed a police officer.

While this is the fourth death due to coronavirus in the twin-city, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) claims to have been following all mandated guidelines and protocols for burial or cremation of Covid-19 casualties.