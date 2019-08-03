MNS warns makers of 'Mission Mangal' to not release dubbed Marathi version of the film in Maharashtra

After opposing Marathi dubbed version of the movie MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, now the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena’s (MNS) film wing has warned the makers of the Akshay Kumar-starrer movie Mission Mangal to not release the dubbed Marathi version of the film in Maharashtra.

According to the Hindustan Times, MNS’s film wing stated that such dubbed films will adversely affect the Marathi film industry, which is already reeling under crisis. Ameya Khopkar, president of MNS’s film wing told the leading daily, “Our Marathi films are already facing the issue of getting screens in multiplexes. If such dubbed versions are allowed, they will encroach over the screens reserved for Marathi movies. Dubbed movies will also play havoc commercially for Marathi movies.”

Mission Mangal is directed by Jagan Shakti and jointly produced by Akshay Kumar, R. Balki, Aruna Bhatia, and Anil Naidu. The film stars an ensemble cast of Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari, Sharman Joshi, H. G. Dattatreya and Sonakshi Sinha and is loosely based on the story of scientists at Indian Space Research Organisation who contributed to the Mars Orbiter Mission, which marked India's first interplanetary expedition. The film, in which Akshay Kumar plays the role of senior Indian Space Research Organisation scientist Rakesh Dhavan, is scheduled to be released on August 15.

A production team member told the Hindustan Times, “Firstly, the movie isn’t being dubbed in Marathi. Only a song in the movie is being dubbed in Marathi. The movie is about women scientists and as the song is about women empowerment, the team wants it to reach as many people as possible. The song is also being dubbed in several other languages to spread the message as much as possible.”