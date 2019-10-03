MNS releases second list, no candidate from Worli

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has released it’s second list of candidates for the upcoming assembly elections. The list comprise of 45 candidates which are mostly first timers.

However, on the second list too, the Raj Thackeray-lead party has not fielded any candidate from the Worli constituency of Mumbai, where Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray’s son and Raj Thackeray’s nephew Aaditya Thackeray will be contesting the polls from Shiv Sena ticket.

From Mumbai city, the party has fielded Manish Pawar from Ghatkopar (West), Keshav Mule from Mumbadevi, Mandar Halve from Dombivli, Kishore Rane from Andheri (West), Sumit Bharaskar from Chandivli, Juilee Shinde from Ville Parle and Dinkar Vadan from Boisar.

Earlier on Tuesday, MNS has released it’s first list of 27 candidates fielding former corporator, Sandeep Deshpande from Mahim and it’s lone corporator, Sanjay Turde from Kalina among the names.