MNS MLA's 80 lakh Mustang falls from an overbridge in Mumbai

A Mustang belonging to the son of the only MNS MLA Pramod Patil fell from an overbridge in Dombivli, Mumbai. Fortunately the driver managed to escape unhurt, but the 80 lakh car was left totally ruined on Wednesday night.

The incident took place near Xperia mall at Katai Naka on Manpada road in Dombivli. Driver Khadir Inamdar was returning after filling fuel in the car. He was near Palawa city that the car hit a railing of the overbridge and fell on the railway tracks below.

The Mustang fell on Diva-Panvel Konkan railway route and due to the accident the train movements were halted for an hour.

Dadahari Choure, senior police inspector from Manpada police said, "We were informed by locals about the incident. We rushed to spot and found no one in the car. With the help of a JCB, we removed a car from Diva-Panvel konkan railway route. The train movements resumed around one hours".

(With Inputs from Narendra Gupta)