MNS eyes disgruntled leaders from BJP-Shiv Sena

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) is now eyeing the disgruntled leaders in Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena. MNS Chief Raj Thackeray has asked the leaders to rope in good candidates from BJP and Sena.

MNS, which was earlier not interested in contesting the Assembly election, has now decided to contest 100 seats in the state. But with the gross neglect of the party organisation, MNS is finding it difficult to get strong candidates on all the seats. Therefore, they are now exploring the possibility of roping in the disgruntled leaders from BJP and Sena.

As both ruling parties have carried out mega-recruitment of leaders from opposition parties, the leaders of the saffron parties are upset, especially those who were hoping for a party ticket. Now they are thinking on the possibility of switching the party to fight this election.

These disgruntled leaders are influential and have good network of workers. But after denial of the party ticket either due to newly arrived leaders or due to another strong contender within the party, they may leave the party.

If they join MNS, they may dent the votes of Shiv Sena and BJP. This may help opposition candidates. This will also damage the fortune of the candidate of the party which they left.