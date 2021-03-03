MNS claims credit as Karachi Bakery closes its only shop in Mumbai

In November last year, Haji Saif Shaikh had sent a legal notice to the owner saying that the word Karachi hurts the sentiments of Indians and the Indian Army because it is a Pakistani city name. The bakery should be renamed and the signboard should be in Marathi, he had demanded.

In its response to the legal notice, the owner of Karachi Bakery in suburban Bandra said that the bakery's founder was a victim of Partition, and its name cannot hurt Indian sentiments.

The bakery owner said it was established by a Sindhi-Hindu family who migrated from Pakistan, and the brand is now recognized globally.

They did not use the name Karachi to hurt the feelings of Indians. In fact, bakery founder Khanchand Ramani had experienced violence by pro-Pakistan elements during Partition, it said.

Being a "victim of violence espoused by Pakistan", they can never make any statement or do anything that can hurt the feelings of fellow Indians, the bakery said.

"It is incorrect to suggest that my client (bakery owner) has disrespected the sacrifice of our soldiers. The bakery has always been Indian and will continue to do so. Therefore, every allegation questioning my client's loyalty towards India is incorrect and unwarranted," the reply said.

(With inputs from PTI)