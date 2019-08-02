MNS chief Raj Thackeray summons Opposition on EVM rally

Mumbai: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) President Raj Thackeray has summoned an urgent meeting of the leaders of the major opposition parties on Friday. It is informed that Raj Thackeray will clarify his policy regarding the rally against EVM and the party's strategy in the upcoming elections.

It is being said that Congress state president Balasaheb Thorat, Nationalist Congress Party state president Jayant Patil, Raju Shetty, leader of Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana will be present.

The meeting will be held on Friday at Bandra MIG Club. After this meeting, Raj Thackeray, along with other leaders, will hold a joint press conference. The opposition parties have intensified their opposition to EVM after the results of the Lok Sabha elections.

Opposition parties have demanded that the election be taken on the ballot paper. Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi leader Prakash Ambedkar, NCP leader Ajit Pawar and MNS president Raj Thackeray have publicly declared their anti-EVM roles many times.

Raj Thackeray had met the Central Election Commissioner on the issue of EVMs. After the visit, Raj Thackeray also met Sonia Gandhi last month. On Thursday he met Trinamool Congress president Mamata Banerjee and returned to Mumbai on Friday.