MNS announces first list of 27 candidates

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has released their first list of 27 candidates for the upcoming state assembly elections. Surprisingly, the Raj Thackeray-led party has given tickets to its key leaders but is yet to field a candidate from the Mumbai south-central’s Worli constituency.

The Maharashtra legislative assembly got a new spin, when Aaditya Thackeray announced to contest the elections on a Shiv Sena ticket, thus being the first ever Thackeray to be contesting the elections. The Sena has fielded Aaditya from the Worli constituency, which is considered to be the party’s safest seat.

In 2014, Raj Thackeray announced to contest the elections, however, he changed his mind later.

MNS leader Bala Nandgaonkar informed, Raj Thackeray is yet to take a final call on whether his party will field a candidate from the Worli constituency.

After being summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a real estate dispute, MNS leader Nitin Sardesai refused to contest the assembly elections.

Thereof, the party has fielded Sandeep Dehspande from Sena stronghold Mahim constituency while Nayan Kadam has been fielded from Magathane.

The party has fielded Sanjay Turde from the Kalina constituency, Arun Surve from Dindoshi, Rajesh Yerunkar from Dahisar, Hemant Kamble from Kandivli (East), Virendra Jadhav from Goregaon, Sandesh Desai from Versova, Ganesh Chukkal from Ghatkopar (West) and Akhil Chitre from Bandra (East).

From the Shindkheda constituency, the party has given ticket to Narendra Dharma Patil who recently joined MNS and from Nashik (West) the party has fielded Dilip Datir.