MMRDA to get first prototype metro train set by July 2020

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) announced that they will receive the delivery of first prototype metro train set by July 2020.

RA Rajeev, commissioner of MMRDA had visited Banguluru at the manufacturing unit of M/s Bharat Earth Movers Ltd (M/s BEML), which has been given work order of Rs 3015 crore for manufacturing 378 coaches (rolling stock). It consists of 63 trains having six coaches.

These trains will be running on Metro Lines 2A (Dahisar to D N Nagar), 2B (D.N. Nagar to Mandale) and 7(Andheri E to Dahisar E). Commissioner along with other senior officials attended the first welding of metro coach at the manufacturing unit during his visit.

Besides, additional work order for 21 trains (126 cars) has also been placed with M/s BEML for other metro line extensions, said MMRDA. The Metro trains being procured will be of latest technical specifications, compatible with communication-based train control system.

The coaches will be modern, light weight and energy efficient. The new metro trains will fully automatic and will have driverless train operations.