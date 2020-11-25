MMRDA orders 12 additional train sets for extension of Mumbai Metro-2A and 7

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has placed an order for more metro rakes with Bengaluru-based Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML).

The Spokesperson and Joint Metropolitan Commissioner (JMC), MMRDA Bapu Pawar informed that it has given variation order to BEML for 12 train sets following the extension of existing line 2A (Dahisar To DN Nagar) till Mandale (Line 2B) and Line 7 (Andheri East to Dahisar East) with Mira Bhayander (Line 9) and Mumbai Airport (Line 7A). With the addition of 72 cars, the total order size given to BEML is now 576 cars/coaches amounting Rs 4,350 crore approximately.

Earlier BEML was given a contract for 504 cars (84 train sets) costing Rs 3816 crore, which has now been increased now due to the extension of existing Metro lines.

The MMRDA has reportedly scheduled to begin the trial runs for the Metro Line 2A and 7 from January 14, 2021.

It is set to receive delivery of indigenous Metro rake in December and thereafter three rakes each will be delivered in January, February, March, April and with total 10 rakes, the Metro operations will be initiated on both the lines after a time gap of 20-25 minutes.

With the addition of rakes the time gap will reduce subsequently. The commercial operations are expected to begin from May 2021.