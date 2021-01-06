MMRDA offers advertising rights on Western Express Highway for 15 years

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is offering advertisement rights on the Western Express Highway for 15 years and beautification, landscape work and installation of bus shelters, street furniture, environment-friendly toilets, gantries on design built, maintain, operate and transfer basis. It has floated a tender looking for an agency to carry out the said work from Dahisar check post to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue on WEH.

A senior MMRDA official stated, "The advertisement rights will be given in lieu of carrying out all other ancillary work that includes beautification and maintenance of street furniture and other facilities on WEH." Interested agencies can submit bids online from the MMRDA website.

MMRDA is the responsible agency to maintain Eastern and Western Express Highway after the Public Works Department (PWD) handed over both the crucial highways a few years ago. Recently, it also floated tender to improve the traffic of both Domestic and International Airport Road, which is usually congested.

According to the study made by the MMRDA 's appointed consultants, over 10,000 passenger cars are seen on the said airport road during peak hours. Therefore, apart from providing major relief from existing traffic, MMRDA has also separately proposed a Rs 200 crore WEH upgradation plan.