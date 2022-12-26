MMRDA mulls building 2 link roads over Thane creek connecting city & Bhiwandi |

Thane: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is working to build a network of alternate routes so that commuters travelling from Mumbai to Nashik, Bhiwandi and Gujarat can avoid severely congested Majiwada and Fountain Hotel junctions.

Reportedly, a network of bridges over Thane creek will be connecting Gaimukh and Kasarwadavli areas with Paygaon and Kharbao in Bhiwandi. Concurrently, the roads connecting Ghodbunder road in Thane could be connected to Chincoli Anjur Phata Road in Bhiwandi which could further be linked with Nashik and Western Express Highways which will give alternative routes for long-distance as well as local commuters.

A report in Times of India quoted chief of MMRDA, SVR Srinivas, as saying that the organisation has approved feasibility study for construction of two new roads and creek bridges which will link Thane's Gaimukh and Kasarwadavli areas with Bhiwandi suburbs. Following the study, the road alignment will be decided upon; initial estimates place the cost of the links around Rs. 1,000 crore, he said.

Srinivas said that the projects are urgently needed and thus MMRDA has already begun the process.

Currently, the drivers wanting to travel between Mumbai and Nashik, Bhiwandi or Gujarat have to use the Nashik Highway or Ghodbunder road which increases travel time due to traffic congestion and Majiwada and Fountain Hotel junctions.

The creek, whose banks are just a kilometer apart, divides Thane and Bhiwandi suburbs. Officials said that connecting the two will offer other routes for traffic heading from Gujarat, Vasai and Virar to eastern suburbs of the city, Thane and Navi Mumbai as well as for traffic headed to Nashik, Bhiwandi from western suburbs.