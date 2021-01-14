MMRDA initiates preparation for Techno-Economic feasibility study

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has initiated preparation for conducting techno-economic feasibility study of the newly proposed Nariman Point to Colaba connector. It has floated an expression of interest (EOI) inviting bids up till February 9, 2021. The study is expected to be completed by June, informed the official.

This bridge will be 1.6 kilometre long. However, the two points will be connected through a bridge over the sea /undersea tunnel and will be built once the reports are received.

Minister Aditya Thackeray, the brain behind the Nariman Point-Colaba connector, stated that the said project will ease out traffic congestion in the residential-business area once ready. It will provide major traffic relief to commuters of DN Road, Nariman Point, Colaba Causeway and Gateway of India road.

Reportedly, the Nariman Point-Colaba bridge was supposed to be undertaken by the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation instead of MMRDA earlier. The corporation was in process of appointing a consultant. However, since MMRDA is the planning authority there, the project was handed over for easy execution. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had held a meeting and had asked to work on the city's missing link projects in a bid to decongest the existing roads, wherein the said bridge was also proposed.