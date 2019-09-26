MMRDA holds meeting with 16 firms to discuss investment plans

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), which is responsible for the construction of 14 metro lines comprising of 337 kilometres apart from the Mumbai Trans Harbour Sea Link, Alibaug Virar multi-modal corridor, transit-oriented development and multi-modal integration, believes all these projects will offer investment opportunities worth about Rs1 lakh crore.

Following which on Wednesday, the MMRDA Commissioner, RA Rajeev, along with other officials, held a meet with 16 investor companies to discuss future plans.

The companies that attended the meet are Tata AIA Life, Enama Holdings Pvt Ltd, Reliance, Nippon Life Asset Management Ltd, Nippon Life Company, Principal Asset Management Pvt Ltd, Goldman Sachs, Suyash Advisors, Avendus Capital Public Markets, Invesco Mutual Fund, IDBI Federal Life Insurance Co Ltd, Quantum Advisors Pvt Ltd, Aviva Life Insurance Co. India Ltd, HDFC Asset Management Co. Ltd, Tata Asset Management Ltd and CPP Investment Board.

The MMRDA Commissioner commented: “We are in a total development-mode in Mumbai and in the metropolitan region, and have undertaken various infrastructure projects, including various metro corridors.

There is an investment opportunity worth more than Rs1 lakh crore. Besides, to provide improved mobility, connectivity, accessibility, safety with comfortable travel is our motto.”