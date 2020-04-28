MMRDA ground to double as quarantine centre

On receiving instructions received from the Chief Minister's Office, we have initiated work on making arrangements for a quarantine facility on one of our open grounds at the BKC. It will be ready in next 15 to 20 days and the capacity can be increased by up to 5,000 beds, if required in the future."

Jupiter Hospital, Thane, will provide medical facilities as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) activity towards this non-critical quarantine facility at BKC, according to the MMRDA.

The MMRDA authorities said they stood in solidarity with the efforts of state government. "We stand united with Mumbaikars in the fight against corona and will continue to play our part in every way possible to overcome this pandemic," it tweeted.