MMRDA ground to double as quarantine centre

MUMBAI: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) plans to turn one of its open grounds in the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), 20,000 sq metres in area, into a temporary quarantine centre for noncritical Covid-19 patients.
It has already embarked on the project of constructing a makeshift centre, where initially, a 1,000-bed facility will be made available, said B G Pawar, joint metropolitan commissioner, MMRDA. Currently, ground-levelling work is underway. MMRDA commissioner R A Rajeev said, "In this critical situation, everyone is doing their bit.
On receiving instructions received from the Chief Minister's Office, we have initiated work on making arrangements for a quarantine facility on one of our open grounds at the BKC. It will be ready in next 15 to 20 days and the capacity can be increased by up to 5,000 beds, if required in the future."
Jupiter Hospital, Thane, will provide medical facilities as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) activity towards this non-critical quarantine facility at BKC, according to the MMRDA.
The MMRDA authorities said they stood in solidarity with the efforts of state government. "We stand united with Mumbaikars in the fight against corona and will continue to play our part in every way possible to overcome this pandemic," it tweeted.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)