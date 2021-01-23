MMRDA gears up with recruitment process for Metro work

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is gradually increasing the pace of metro related works. Now it is gearing up the recruitment process. It has floated a tender seeking shift supervisors and station attendants for the Metro Line 2A (Gundavli to Ovaripada) and Line 7 (Dahisar East to Andheri East). These two lines all set for commercial operations from May onwards. Trial runs will begin in March and continue for at least a month, according to the MMRDA.

The interested agencies can make online submission by February 15. The bid document is available on the website for understanding.

Meanwhile, the staff of Maha Mumbai Metro Rail Operation corporation Ltd (MMMRCL), which will take care of metro operations, are getting trained in Hyderbad, Bengaluru, Delhi and other centres. The training includes learning emergency rescue techniques, understanding the operations and maintenance of metro rakes such as oil filtration process and getting driving experience in a stimulator among others.

The MMMRCL official stated, "From technical to operation, all teams are working diligently and preparing for the much awaited metro operations."

The Free Press Journal reported in August 2020 about hundreds of non-executive staff recruited have been waiting for their appointment.

The outbreak of COVID -19 impeded the process of the appointment. The mandatory training by Metro Rail Organisations in Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Delhi affected due to travel restrictions. The authorities assured that the candidates, who have cleared interviews and selected, will be offered jobs as and when required and depending on the progress of the metro work.