MMRDA gears up to restart Metro work during the lockdown

Reportedly, all infrastructure construction work was suspended for one month. However, now with very little time left for the monsoon to arrive, the government has once again allowed resuming the essential works. Following this, it has commenced all metro works on a war footing.

Recently it also received the consignments carrying escalators, elevators from China, according to the MMRDA. The machinery were delivered in 30 containers and will be installed at different stations. Of the 12 escalators and two elevators received, four escalators each would be installed at Poisar (Mahindra & Mahindra), Magathane and Dindoshi (Pathanwadi) stations whereas the two elevators would be installed at the Akurli station on metro line-7(Dahisar East to Andheri East). Meanwhile, the MMRDA emphasised that they are carrying out the work by maintaining proper social distancing, taking the utmost care of all workers.

BG Pawar, Joint Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA said, "Construction activity of all metro lines is ongoing as these proposed corridors are passing from roads, and do not fall in containment zones." He also further asserted, "Only that patch of metro work, which was allotted to SIMPLEX and MBZ-RCC--of which the contract has been terminated over failure to carry out the work at per set timeline, all other metro work is going on in full swing."

Of total 14 metro lines proposed by MMRDA, nine metro corridors work are at different stages of construction in Mumbai and adjoining regions. With coronavirus outbreak all project timelines has been affected. The metro line 2A, between DN Nagar and Dahisar, was earlier expected to be completed by December 2020 and Metro Line 7 by early 2021 but due to pandemic both corridors deadline has also been affected.