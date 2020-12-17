MMRDA estimates upgradation plan for Western Express Highway at Rs 200 crore

Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), in a bid to provide seamless traffic movement on the Western Express Highway (WEH), has estimated a Rs 200 crore upgradation plan. The scope of work mainly includes the improvement of the main carriage way, slip lanes and service roads by bituminous treatment, repairing the nullah, widening existing subways and constructing new ones, improving the storm water drain, footpaths and other ancillary activities on WEH.

According to MMRDA, the work has been divided into seven parts. The authority is looking for a project management consultancy service for each said work. Interested consultants can submit bids on January 7 till 6 pm. The pre-bid meeting is scheduled on December 23 at 3pm at the Chief Engineers office, engineering division of MMRDA.

Interestingly, MMRDA has had an ambitious plan to revamp WEH for quite some time. Reportedly, an official had expressed his desire to make WEH signal free. Following this, the authority had announced that it would install anti-crash barriers to prevent accidents on WEH, frame a policy for foot over bridges (FoB) on the highway and install new signages, amongst others. The main intention is to improve WEH so as to decongest vehicular movement.

Besides this, the authority is also ensuring the WEH stretch from the airport is free of congestion. This highway is a crucial connectivity road for those who wish to travel in the north/south direction.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Suburbs Guardian and State Environment Minister Aditya Thackeray is also taking regular follow ups with MMRDA and other authorities for aesthetics upgrade, better roads and pedestrian pathways, he tweeted recently. Assuring citizens that the work on the same shall be seen soon post pandemic.

Work and cost of WEH upgradation:

Mahim Junction to Shankarwadi

Work: Improvement of main carriage way, slip lane, service road by bitumen treatment

Cost: Rs 25.24 crore

Shankarwadi to Dahisar Check Naka

Work: Improvement of main carriage way, slip lane, service road by bitumen treatment

Cost: Rs 28.11 crore

Mahim Junction to Milan Subway

Work: Improvement of storm water drain, footpaths and other ancillary activities

Cost: Rs 20.70 crore

Milan Subway to Dindoshi Junction

Work: Improvement of storm water drain, footpaths and other ancillary activities

Cost: Rs 29.37 crore

Dindoshi Junction to Dahisar Check Naka

Work: Improvement of storm water drain, footpaths, and other ancillary activities

Cost: Rs 33.17 crore

Green Nullah

Work: Repair and rehabilitation

Cost: Rs 44.08crore

Akurli Subway

Work: Balance work of widening and construction of existing subway

Cost: Rs 25.48 crore