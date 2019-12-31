MMRDA directives to curb pollution in BKC

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has issued measures to be adopted to keep pollution emanating from various construction works in the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) at bay. The development authority has issued directives for various works which are being carried out in the complex, failing which it will impose penalties. The decisions were taken in a review meeting held on December 26.

Metropolitan Commissioner RA Rajeev has ordered use of water sprinklers which would keep air pollution in check. The BKC houses a metro casting card where construction is being done all through the day, resulting in large amount of dust particles being mixed in the atmosphere. The Metro supervisor should ensure sprinklers are installed in the casting yard. If the authorities find pollution in the surrounding areas, it would invite a penalty of Rs 5,000 per day.

Also, vehicles leaving the casting yard should make sure the tyres are cleaned up as it would help stop the muck of casting yard from entering the main roads. The contractors concerned should ensure these directives are followed, or otherwise it would also invite a penalty of Rs 5,000 per day, said MMRDA commissioner.

Moreover, the Mumbai Metropolitan Rail Corporation Limited's (MMRCL) Metro Line -III (Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ) underground project also releases a lot of dust particles, thus polluting the surroundings. Dust is seen flying around when there is vehicular traffic. Dust pollution is frequent even in the lane next to the MMRCL headquarters which runs parallel to Mithi river. This, MMRDA has asked the Metro Line III contractors to supervise and curb pollution in the affected areas, failing which it would impose penalty of Rs 5,000 per day.

Besides this, now henceforth organisers conducting functions in the MMRDA grounds at BKC should make sure the decoration and other purposes should be done without polluting the surrounding. The organisers should also make sure they sprinkle water in the ground before doing any work in the ground. Also the organisers should ensure the waste is being put off properly or else penalty will be levied on the organisers from the amount deposited in advance and action will be taken for failure to comply with any rules.

Besides tackling dust pollution, the MMRDA has also decided to keep illegal parking on check. From now on, for illegal parking in BKC vehicle owners would be fined Rs 1,000.

Several vehicles going to hotels are also seen parking frequently on the second lane of the complex. The hotel owners should make sure the guests are informed to park their vehicles in the first lane. If these vehicles are found parked in second lane, per vehicle would be fined Rs. 1,000. The same rules are applied to hospital areas and 'No Parking in Second Lane' board should also be erected in the area.

The Commissioner also said the stretches of the complex should be washed with water each evening. All the concerned departments are also asked to submit weekly progress reports.