MMRDA aims to unveil Metro lines 2A, 7 by 2020-end 

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is aiming to unveil the Metro lines 2A (Dahisar to DN Nagar) and 7 (Andheri (E) to Dahisar (E)) by 2020-end. The civil works of these lines are progressing and the development authority is making rapid advances for the procurement of system components that will be required for the smooth operation of the network, said a MMRDA official.

Likewise, it has already awarded the contract for the purchase of rolling stock for the metro lines 2A, 2B (DN Nagar to Mandale) and 7 to Bharat Earth Movers Ltd (BEML) under the ‘Make in India’ initiative at a cost of Rs 3,816 crore, wherein as many as 504 cars (84 metro train sets of six cars each) would be designed. The preliminary design is under finalisation and the initial prototype of the six-car train is expected to be ready by July 2020, while the trial runs will be conducted thereafter, said the official.

Also, ancillary systems for the safer operations of trains has also been taken care of. The signal and telecom packages for Line 2A, 2B and 7 has been awarded to a common contractor — Alstom Ltd at a cost of Rs 517 crore. The work is in an advanced stage of design completion. Moreover, to ensure the safety of commuters, MMRDA has decided to install platform screen doors (PSD) on the metro stations. The contracts for PSD works have been awarded at a cost of Rs 87.06 crore and are at the final stage of design completion.

Similarly, the contract for the automated fare collection (AFC) system was awarded to Datamatics for Rs 159.99 crore for a period of 50 months in May 2019. The detailed design documents have been submitted and are under review, while vendor approval for automatic gates, ticket vending machines, automated vending machines and cables have also been given, informed the official.

While tenders for power supply and supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA), overhead electrical traction system (OHE), electrical and mechanical system (E&M), elevators and escalators were also awarded for line 7.

Meanwhile, MMRDA has also processed the procurement plan for the metro line 4 (Wadala - Kasarwadavli) and 4A (Kasarvadavali-Gaimukh). The civil works of lines 4 and 4A progressing and the procurement of rolling stock and signalling and train control is being undertaken on a war footing indicated MMRDA.