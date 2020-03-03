MMRDA aims to generate revenue, soon, birthday bash, wedding anniversary in monorail

BG Pawar, the MMRDA joint metropolitan commissioner, said, “One coach of the monorail will be made available for a selected period for the programmes.

Therefore, people can now enjoy special occasions of their life in the monorail in a memorable and unique way. Besides, there are a few historical places on the monorail route. On Saturday-Sunday, the commuters can do sightseeing also.”

The idea is to generate revenue and increase ridership, according to the MMRDA. Currently, 11,000 commuters use monorail on average on a daily basis. The service is operational on five rakes at a frequency of 22 minutes between 6 am and 10 pm.

MMRDA which took over the operations from Malaysia-based SCOMI Engineering over failure to meet contractual obligations in December 2018, will purchase 10 additional ra­kes to better services and increase frequency. Tender for procurement of new rakes has already been floated.