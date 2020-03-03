MMRDA aims to generate revenue, soon, birthday bash, wedding anniversary in monorail

Mumbai: To generate revenue and increase ridership, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) will soon allow birthday parties, wedding anniversary bashes, farewell parties and other small celebrations in the moving monorail.
Additionally, on the line of the BrihanMumbai Electric Supply and Transport System (BEST) bus, the monorail will also provide Mumbai darshan on weekends.
The Monorail services on the entire Chembur-Jacob Circle corridor which commenced on March 4, 2019, will complete one year on Wednesday.
BG Pawar, the MMRDA joint metropolitan commissioner, said, “One coach of the monorail will be made available for a selected period for the programmes.
Therefore, people can now enjoy special occasions of their life in the monorail in a memorable and unique way. Besides, there are a few historical places on the monorail route. On Saturday-Sunday, the commuters can do sightseeing also.”
The idea is to generate revenue and increase ridership, according to the MMRDA. Currently, 11,000 commuters use monorail on average on a daily basis. The service is operational on five rakes at a frequency of 22 minutes between 6 am and 10 pm.
MMRDA which took over the operations from Malaysia-based SCOMI Engineering over failure to meet contractual obligations in December 2018, will purchase 10 additional rakes to better services and increase frequency. Tender for procurement of new rakes has already been floated.
