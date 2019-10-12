MMRCL accomplishes 20th breakthrough at Dharavi metro station

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL), undertaking the Colaba-Bandra--SEEPZ (Metro -III) construction work, has accomplished the 20th breakthrough at Dharavi metro station on Saturday. The tunnel boring machine (TBM) Krishna-2 of package 4 carried out this breakthrough in 130 days covering a distance of 590 metres. The project has completed 65% of the work finishing 35.8 kilometres of tunneling work of the 56-km tunnels. The 56 km includes two tunnels for the up and down lines of the corridor, and does not include the underground station boxes in between.

The MMRCL tweeted about the 20th breakthrough on its official handle. Furthermore, it informed that soon another breakthrough is expected at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) at Azad Maidan. This CSMT metro station will be 250 metres long having six entry or exit points connecting major establishments like Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation headquarters, CST-Central Railway station, Press Club of Mumbai, Sir JJ School of Arts and Metro Cinema.

The Metro-III tunneling work started in November 2017 and in almost two years, 20 breakthroughs have been achieved. The first breakthrough was accomplished at Mumbai airport T2 in September 2018. The first TBM Krishna 1 was launched at Naya Nagar in Mahim in September 2017 and at present 17 TBMs are working across the alignment.