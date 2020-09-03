Mumbai Metro 3 project: MMRC completes construction of Vidhan Bhawan Station box

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) has completed the construction of Vidhan Bhawan Station box in Package-1 on the Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ metro-3 corridor. The construction includes all four slabs – base slab, concourse slab, mezzanine slab and roof slab. The overall progress of Vidhan Bhawan station is 75.45 per cent. The first of the stations that completed such construction was MIDC station of package-7.

According to the MMRC, the Vidhan Bhawan station is being constructed by employing cut-and-cover method. It will have seven entry-exit points..The station is expected to see footfalls of more than 75,000 up-and-down commuters once the metro-3 is operational.

‘’Vidhan Bhawan Station will be one such station on this corridor that will witness heavy footfalls as it provides connectivity to new Administrative building, Vidhan Bhawan and Mantralaya," said Ranjit Singh Deol, Managing Director, MMRC.