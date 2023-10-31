 MLAs Disqualification Row: Hearing At SC Satisfactory, Says NCP State President
The Ajit Pawar faction had requested to keep their petitions separate from the disqualification petitions of Shiv Sena MLAs

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, October 31, 2023, 12:33 AM IST
NCP leader Sunil Tatkare | File

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction) State President Sunil Tatkare announced on Monday that the party is content with the Supreme Court's hearing, as their request to keep their petitions separate from the disqualification petitions of Shiv Sena MLAs has been acknowledged by the Supreme Court.

"A group had demanded that NCP's petitions be combined with those of Shiv Sena. However, the Supreme Court determined that they are distinct and should be handled separately, scheduling the hearing for January 31, 2024. We had been requesting the same. We filed our petition on July 2, 2023, based on the previous decision of the SC bench and the rulings of the Election Commission of India. Hence, we are confident that the decision will be in our favor," Tatkare said in response to today's SC hearing.

In response to a query, he also expressed his opinion that the decision to combine the petitions is at the sole discretion of the Speaker of the assembly, as it is a sovereign body.

article-image
