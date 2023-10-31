MLAs Disqualification Row: 2 Deadlines For Speaker

Speaker Rahul Narvekar | PTI

The Supreme Court on Monday directed Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar to decide on or before December 31 the cross petitions filed by the Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde factions of Shiv Sena seeking disqualification of each other's MLAs.

"Sanctity of the 10th Schedule should be maintained"

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said that the sanctity of the 10th Schedule, which is aimed at preventing political defections, should be maintained. "Otherwise, we are throwing these provisions to the wind," the bench said, adding that "The procedural wrangling should not be permitted to delay the petitions. We direct that proceedings shall be concluded and directions passed by December 31, 2023."

The direction from the top court came on a plea filed by Sunil Prabhu sitting MLA of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly and a member of the Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena seeking a direction to the Assembly Speaker to expeditiously decide disqualification petitions pending against rebel Shiv Sena legislators, contending that the Assembly Speaker had given them a year-long schedule for deciding the disqualification petitions.

Disqualification of MLAs of both sides

While the pleas filed by Uddhav Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena before the Assembly Speaker have sought disqualification of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and others who broke away from the Shiv Sena, the Eknath Shinde faction has also sought disqualification of MLAs belonging to the Uddhav Thackeray faction.

The Supreme Court had earlier pulled up the Assembly Speaker for delay in adjudication of the matter despite the direction in its May 11 order to decide the pleas seeking disqualification within a reasonable period, saying that the Assembly Speaker cannot defeat the orders of the Supreme Court.

