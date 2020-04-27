MLA Rais Shaik demands redrafting of testing protocol for pregnant women, dialysis & chemotherapy patients

Mumbai: Bhiwandi constituency legislator and Samajwadi Party corporator in the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Rais Shaikh has written a letter to the civic commissioner Praveen Pardeshi to redraft the testing protocol for pregnant women as well as patients seeking dialysis treatment or undergoing chemotherapy.

However, Rais stated as the test results take a minimum of 24 hrs to 72hrs time, and in some instances as patients cannot afford the delay, it is necessary to follow a different testing protocol in such cases. He suggested that CoVID-19 testing can be done on the mother and child post pregnancy and post urgent surgical procedures.

Meanwhile, the legislator also mentioned that several patients cannot afford the cost of testing carried out by private laboratories. For such patients all tests should be made free of cost and such directions should be issued on the same.