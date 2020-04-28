Mixed news for Mumbai’s BEST as two staffers test negative while two more test positive; case tally reaches 17

Mumbai: It was a mixed bag of news for the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking, on Tuesday. While two of its frontline staff tested negative for Covid-19, four others, one driver each from the Santacruz, Marol and Deonar depots and a conductor from the Dharavi depot, have tested positive. Their contacts have been traced and their families home-quarantined. The total number of Covid cases in the BEST is now at 17.

Two conductors from the Goregaon bus depot had been found positive earlier in April, following which they were immediately quarantined by the BEST management. One of the employees had voluntarily come forward and admitted he was suffering from flu-like symptoms and suspected that he might have been infected. Not ready to take any risks, the BEST management admitted him to a hospital in the city where he underwent treatment and recovered.

"The BEST conductor has tested negative today (Tuesday). He had been battling corona since April 13 and was discharged from the hospital," said BEST spokesperson Manoj Varde.

In the second case, another conductor, 39, from the same depot, also tested negative on Tuesday. The conductor had been admitted to the trauma care hospital at Jogeshwari. It is suspected that he may have been infected during a visit to his hometown in Satara. However, he is yet to be discharged from the hospital and has been kept in institutional quarantine at a Vile Parle hotel.

Fifteen other employees of Goregaon depot have also been quarantined at another hotel in suburban Mumbai.