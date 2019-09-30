Mithibai College observes ‘world deaf day’ by gifting hearing aid to 30 kids

Mumbai: To mark the World Deaf Day, city’s Mithibai College took up the cause of hearing impairment and created awareness on ill-effects of honking, under the banner of college’s international inter-college fest—Kshitij, last week.

Over 500 students formed a human chain to spread awareness of the ill-effects of honking. The students had roped in veteran actor and yesteryear’s comedian Johnny Lever and actor Rohit Roy to promote the cause.

The actors actively participated and took part in forming a human chain, which gave a message of no honking. The event Kshitij not only created awareness on honking and related issues, but also brought a smile to over 30 hearing-impaired kids from across the city by gifting them hearing aids.

According to the college, the students gifted at least 30 hearing aids worth Rs10,00,000 to the children. The hearing aids could be procured and gifted only because of the donation given to the team Kshitij by Bharat Sanghvi.

Johnny said children or persons suffering from hearing impairment are seen with a stigma. He, however, applauded the attitude of such persons, who give up a tough fight against such stigma.