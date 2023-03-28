Mission impossible? Mira Bhayandar civic body races against time to meet property tax collection targets

'Mission impossible' task: Mira Bhayandar civic body racing against time to meet property tax collection targets | File Photo

Mira-Bhayandar: The MBMC is staring at the chances of being disqualified for receiving grants under the 15th finance commission. With just three days left in the ongoing financial year, the MBMC is facing a herculean task of collecting at least ₹29 crore to keep itself qualified for the grants.

The MBMC’s tax department has managed to recover a little over ₹171.50 crore till Monday evening which hovers around 77 per cent of the total amount billed by the civic body towards property tax collections. As per information sourced from the tax department, the target was set at ₹190 crore for the financial year 2021-22.

266 property tax defaulter's property sealed

However, the MBMC had managed to mop up just ₹161 crore. Against this year’s demand of around ₹222 crore, the MBMC has so far managed to recover a little over ₹171.20 crore from 4.35 lakh tax-payers from 1 April 2022 to 27, March 2023. The collections were limited to ₹149.30 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Meanwhile, the MBMC has started sealing property of tax defaulters. 266 properties of tax defaulters who owe ₹4.5 crore have been sealed so far. Several properties have been sealed so far. While cumulative amounts have also piled up over the last few years, outstanding and recovery through penal tax are major components that occupy a lion’s share in MBMC’s revenue generation. The shortfall in revenue generation is all set to put a negative effect on the ongoing developmental projects in the twin city.

MBMC need to recover ₹200 crore to receive grants under finance commission

While the actual target is ₹222 crore, the MBMC needs to recover at least ₹200 crore to keep itself qualified for receiving grants under the 15th finance commission. The assessed number of properties in the twin city is currently pegged at around 3,68,501 including 63,498 commercial and 3,05,003 residential units.