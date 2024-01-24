Mission For Vision: Twin-City's Lone State-Run Hospital Performs 36 Free Cataract Surgeries

FPJ

Mira Bhayandar: Over a month after the state government run-Bharat Ratna Bhimsen Joshi Civil (Tembha) Hospital in Bhayandar started conducting cataract surgeries, 36 patients have been successfully treated at the sole free-for-all facility which is available between Mira Road and Dahanu.

The surgeries were performed with the help of a high-end laser phaco-machine, enabling the eye surgeon to take up phaco-emulsification, a modern approach widely followed by private eye care hospitals.

Facilities availed at the hospital

Apart from hi-tech equipment, the hospital has its own team of qualified ophthalmologists. The average cost of conducting the cataract surgery in a private eye care centre is anywhere between ₹20,000 and ₹30,000, but the facility is now available free of cost at the hospital.

Dr. Zafar Tadvi, civil surgeon said, “Our teams are treading very cautiously by gradually increasing the numbers as the pre-operative process requires an accurate patient history by conducting all needed tests. While 36 surgeries have been successfully performed so far, another 38 eye patients are on the waiting list and will be treated soon in upcoming batches.”

What is a cataract?

A cataract is when your eye's natural lens becomes cloudy, as proteins in the lens break down and cause things to look blurry, hazy or less colourful. The surgery is performed in such a way that the eye's internal lens is emulsified using ultrasonic energy and replaced with an artificial lens replacement. The patient is then kept under observation and discharged the next day.

Besides the free surgery, there are no charges for the artificial lens and the patients also get free spectacles provided by the hospital under National Programme for Control of Blindness and Visual Impairment (NPCBVI), a mission mode cataract surgery campaign (Netra Jyoti Abhiyan).