Mission for Vision: In Major Relief For Eye Patients, Govt Hospital Starts Free Cataract Surgeries In Bhayandar

Free cateract surgeries being conducted at the hospital | FPJ

In a welcome sight for eye patients needing cataract surgeries, the government run- 200 bedded Bharat Ratna Bhimsen Joshi Civil (Tembha) Hospital in Bhayandar started the surgical facility on Wednesday.

Five successful surgeries were performed at the hospital on the first day with the help of a high-end laser phaco-machine which enables the eye surgeon to take-up phacoemulsification- a modern way of conducting cataract surgery, which is widely followed in private eye care facilities.

The average cost of conducting phacoemulsification cataract surgery in a private eye care centre is anywhere between ₹20,000 and ₹30,000, but the facility is now available free of cost at the government hospital.

What is a cataract?

A cataract is when your eye's natural lens becomes cloudy, as proteins in the lens break down and cause things to look blurry, hazy or less colourful.

“After getting an accurate patient history and conducting all needed tests, the surgery is performed with phacoemulsification, or phaco, method in which the eye's internal lens is emulsified using laser energy and replaced with an artificial lens replacement. The patient is kept under observation and discharged the next day.” said Dr. Granthali Pawar, an ophthalmologist attached to the hospital.

First of its kind on Mira Road

“This is the first hospital between Mira Road and Dahanu which offers a facility of treating cataract patients,” said legislator Geeta Jain who played a crucial role in setting up the operation theatre by regularly following-up with the state health department.

Praising hospital's civil surgeon-Dr. Zafar Tadvi for adding the technique in eye treatment, Omprakash Garodia-an active member of the hospital’s regulatory committee said, “Despite facing a shortage of manpower and lack of other needed infrastructure, the hospital is trying its best in catering to the medical needs of citizens of the twin-city and surrounding areas.”

Besides the facility of free surgery, there are no charges for the artificial lens, used to replace the damaged one and the cataract patients also get free spectacles provided by the hospital under National Programme for Control of Blindness and Visual Impairment (NPCBVI)-a mission mode cataract surgery campaign (Netra Jyoti Abhiyan) with fund sharing in 60:40 ratio between the centre and state governments respectively.