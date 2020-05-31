Mission begin again: Religious places, shopping malls continue to be prohibited in Maharashtra; check out the full list

A day after the Central Government announced an extension of the lockdown in the COVID-19 Containment Zones till June 30 and a phased re-opening of all activities outside containment zones, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Government has also come up with its guidelines for the phase-wise opening of the lockdown.

The phase-wise opening is only with respect to the non-containment zones and will come into effect on June 1 and shall remain effective till June 30.

Here's the list of all activities that will remain prohibited across the State:

#1 School, colleges, educational, training, coaching institutions etc..

#2 International air travel of passengers, except as permitted by MHA.

#3 Metro Rail.

#4 Passenger movement by trains and domestic air travel unless specifically allowed through separate orders and standard operating procedure (SOP).

#5 Cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment packs, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places.

#6 Social/ political/ sports/ entertainment/ academic/ cultural/ religious functions/ and large congregations

#7 Religious places/ places of worship for public

#8 Barber shops, Spas, Saloons, Beauty parlours

#9 Shopping Malls, Hotels, Restaurants and other Hospitality Services

Meanwhile, the night curfew will be from 9 pm to 5 am except for essential activities and persons above the age of 65, pregnant women, children below the age of 10 are advised to stay home.