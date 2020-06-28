End of bad hair days: Barbershops, salons gear up to reopen today in Mumbai

Barbershops and salons are set to reopen from Sunday in Mumbai with the Maharashtra government issuing a notification to reopen them in the State under its 'Mission Begin Again Phase IV'.

Shahid Hussain, a salon owner, said, "We will record customers' temperatures and provide them with hand sanitisers when they enter our shop. We will use a new towel and haircut seat for each customer." Hairstylists will wear PPE kits like masks and gloves.

"Use and throw products will be used. Without a prior appointment, we will not attend any customer. We will only use four to five staff at the maximum," he said.

A barber in the shop said, "We will use gloves, sanitiser and try to maintain distance." The barbershops and salons have to adhere to strict rules and regulations for their functioning.