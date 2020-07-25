Mission Begin Again: Over one lakh apply for permit for home delivery of alcohol in 3 months

One of the biggest revenue sources in India, liquor has proven its worth once again after home delivery of alcohol was allowed in Maharashtra. Over one lakh sought permit for home delivery of alcohol in 3 months.

According to a report by Mid-Day, from April 1 to June 30, the State Excise Department has received 1,43,656 applications for permits to possess and drink liquor, of which 1,38,309 were approved.

Maharashtra government had allowed the home delivery of liquor with certain guidelines and precautions which are to be followed during its delivery in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.