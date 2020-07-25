Mission Begin Again: Over one lakh apply for permit for home delivery of alcohol in 3 months

One of the biggest revenue sources in India, liquor has proven its worth once again after home delivery of alcohol was allowed in Maharashtra. Over one lakh sought permit for home delivery of alcohol in 3 months.
According to a report by Mid-Day, from April 1 to June 30, the State Excise Department has received 1,43,656 applications for permits to possess and drink liquor, of which 1,38,309 were approved.
Maharashtra government had allowed the home delivery of liquor with certain guidelines and precautions which are to be followed during its delivery in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.
As per the report, a total of 35,78,021 licence holders received liquor through home delivery in Maharashtra till July 17. While, 55,456 state customers availed the service, which includes 31,338 customers in Mumbai city and suburbs on July 16.
Earlier on July 23, the Supreme Court refused to entertain a petition filed by Maharashtra Wine Merchants Association against the home delivery of liquor in Pune and Nasik. "We are not interested to hear this petition. Liquor is not an essential thing, why we should make an urgent order," a bench of the apex court, headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar said while refusing to entertain the petition.
