Mission Begin Again: Office-goers hit city roads in private vehicles; cause traffic congestion all over Mumbai

Monday morning blues hit office-goers hard on day one of Mission Begin Again: Phase 3 as massive traffic snarls were reported on the Western Express Highway (WEH) and Eastern Express Highway (EEH). Thousands of office goers hit the city roads in their private vehicles or in car pools to reach their workplaces, which opened after two months since the lockdown was put in place.
Around 8 am, the main city roads like WEH, EEH, Sion Panvel Highway, LBS Marg, SV Road and Link Road saw congestion with a traffic delay of at least 17 minutes. The areas of Kandivali, Malad, Andheri and Bandra on the WEH were highly congested as it houses many private and corporate offices, which reopened on Monday.
Toll plazas at Mulund, Vashi, and Dahisar reported major traffic congestion too. Similarly, the stretch near Vikhroli and Sion were also congested on the EEH, said a traffic official.
While the state government has only allowed the private offices only to operate with up to 10 percent strength as per requirement, it seems everyone is coming out to resume their office, said an official. Amid eased restrictions, movement of people with 1 + 2 members in cabs, and auto-rickshaws has been allowed. The two-wheelers, however, are not allowed to take pillion riders, but many were seen traveling with a pillion.
Moreover, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus services also resumed from Monday wherein around 2,000 BEST buses are expected to hit the roads.
The traffic police had anticipated this massive turnout and were prepared in advance with deployment at various crucial junctions. Ranjan Kumar Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic HQ) had said last week that traffic will increase gradually as the various relaxations come into play. "We will continue to conduct random checks on vehicles at various nakabandi points as many are seen taking out vehicles for no reason at all," DCP Sharma said.