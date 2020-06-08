Mission Begin Again: Office-goers hit city roads in private vehicles; cause traffic congestion all over Mumbai

While the state government has only allowed the private offices only to operate with up to 10 percent strength as per requirement, it seems everyone is coming out to resume their office, said an official. Amid eased restrictions, movement of people with 1 + 2 members in cabs, and auto-rickshaws has been allowed. The two-wheelers, however, are not allowed to take pillion riders, but many were seen traveling with a pillion.

Moreover, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus services also resumed from Monday wherein around 2,000 BEST buses are expected to hit the roads.