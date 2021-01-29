Mission Begin Again: Maharashtra govt extends COVID-19 restrictions till end of February



On Wednesday, the MHA had allowed cinema halls and theatres to operate with a greater capacity, while swimming pools have now been permitted for use by all. There are also no restrictions on inter-state and intra-state movement of people and goods.

Going by the guidelines for Maharashtra, however, there continue to be some restrictions when it comes to public congregations or the reopening of private and government offices. Swimming pools will not be opening in Maharashtra at present, and there are also some limitations on interstate activities.

While local trains are yet to be made available to all in Mumbai, this is likely to change shortly. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has written to the Indian Railways seeking that Mumbai local trains resume for all from February 1, keeping in mind the need for social distancing at all times. A final decision however will come after the Railway authorities take a call on the same. The state government has also urged private offices to change office timings.