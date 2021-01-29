Mission Begin Again: Maharashtra govt extends COVID-19 restrictions till end of February

The Maharashtra government on Friday extended the ongoing COVID-19 induced lockdown till the end of February. While a lockdown is still in place, normalcy has been restored in many ways with only a few restrictions in place for areas that are not containment zones. Mission Begin Again aims to bring about a gradual easing of restrictions to restore normalcy in Maharashtra.
Unlike the recent notification shared by the Home Ministry, the Maharashtra government has not mentioned any new relaxations. "The activities already allowed and permitted from time to time shall be continued and all earlier orders shall be aligned with this order and shall remain in force up to 28 February, 2021," the notification adds.
Read the full notification here:
On Wednesday, the MHA had allowed cinema halls and theatres to operate with a greater capacity, while swimming pools have now been permitted for use by all. There are also no restrictions on inter-state and intra-state movement of people and goods.
Going by the guidelines for Maharashtra, however, there continue to be some restrictions when it comes to public congregations or the reopening of private and government offices. Swimming pools will not be opening in Maharashtra at present, and there are also some limitations on interstate activities.
While local trains are yet to be made available to all in Mumbai, this is likely to change shortly. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has written to the Indian Railways seeking that Mumbai local trains resume for all from February 1, keeping in mind the need for social distancing at all times. A final decision however will come after the Railway authorities take a call on the same. The state government has also urged private offices to change office timings.
(With inputs from Swapnil Mishra and Sanjay Jog)
