Mission Begin Again: Maharashtra govt allows inter-district travel, scraps e-pass; fully 'unlocks' hotels

Mumbai: On a day when the number of progressive Covid-19 cases surged at 7,92,541 with 24,583 deaths, the Maharashtra government on Monday, under its 'Mission Begin Again - Unlock 4.0', allowed hotels and lodges to function at 100% capacity, scrapped the e-pass requirement for inter-district movement of persons and goods, passenger movement by private and minibuses and 30 per cent staff in private offices from September 2.

However, schools, colleges, cinema halls, swimming pools and metro rail will continue to remain closed till September 30. Interestingly, the guidelines are completely silent on the reopening of gyms and restaurants, despite repeated assurances. Malls other than in Mumbai will also continue to remain shut.

Amid reports of corruption and protest from the political parties and citizen organisations, the state government finally dropped the condition of e-pass for inter district movement from September 2. But entertainment parks, including theatres in malls and market complexes, bars, auditoriums and assembly halls will remain closed. Social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious and other large congregations will continue to be prohibited.

Hotels in Maharashtra will be allowed to operate at 100 per cent capacity, but will have to vigorously adhere to safety norms. Private offices will be allowed to operate at 30 per cent capacity -- up from the present '10 per cent or 10 people whichever is more" rule. Government offices can deploy 100 per cent of their Group A and Group B staff, and 30 per cent of the rest, in urban hotspots, including Mumbai, Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. In the rest of the state, 50 per cent of the staff in government offices can come to work.