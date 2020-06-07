Mission Begin Again: BEST to resume bus services in Mumbai from Monday; Check out the full schedule

After Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced 'Mission Begin Again', Mumbai - the financial capital of the country, is gradually getting back to business after nearly 80 days of COVID-19 enforced lockdown.

The Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) buses are all set to resume its transportation service from Monday, June 8 onwards for all passengers across the city. Till now, the buses were plying only essential service providers.

As reported by FPJ, the BEST management will ply 200 buses initially, and after assessing the passenger turnout for the first few days, the undertaking will take a call on whether to press more buses into service. "BEST will be following the orders issued by the state government. Till now, amid the ongoing lockdown period, the undertaking was providing dedicated service for emergency service providers. However now, all Mumbaikars can board the buses as well," said Manoj Varade, BEST spokesperson.

The BEST management has, however, stipulated that only one passenger will be allowed per two seats on both sides of the gangway, and a single bus can accommodate a maximum of five standees only. The passengers have been strictly asked to adhere to the social distancing norms, and any bus not adhering to the rules could be stopped midway.

Regular fares will be applicable and the daily pass will cost Rs 50, said the management.

Here is the full schedule: