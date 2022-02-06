Missing woman murdered in Palghar: Mumbai Police initiates enquiry to probe lapse

The Mumbai Police have initiated an enquiry against its personnel in connection to the missing case of Carol Pinky Misquita, who was reported missing at Santacruz police station and was found dead near Waghoba Khind in Palghar district last week. The officials will probe as to whether there was a delay or lethargy in the investigation, which was eventually cracked by Palghar Police.

During the enquiry, police will ascertain if there was any lapse while probing the missing complaint of the 28-year-old Misquita, whose decomposed body was found in Palghar. Police said that if found at fault, the officials will be facing the consequences.

The victim's family also wrote to the Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale, asking him to probe the reason for the alleged delay in filing a missing person's complaint and acting swiftly. A source from Palghar police said that as soon as the decomposed body of Misquita was found on February 4, they identified her with the help of her appearance and sought her bank statements to ascertain if there were any monetary transactions between her and the accused, Zico Misquita.

Palghar Police were also in possession of CCTV evidence which captured Zico and his friend Kumar Devendra near the spot. The duo was also seen speeding away from the spot after brutally killing Carol and disfiguring her face. Probe revealed that Zico had purchased the weapon and took Carol to talk about their future, only to eventually kill her.

On Sunday, the victim's family carried out a candlelight solidarity march, demanding the highest punishment to the accused. Meanwhile, Godfrey Pimenta of Watchdog Foundation has mailed to the State Government and the Mumbai police demanding for getting the case fast-tracked and to appoint a Special Public Prosecutor in Carol’s case.

Published on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 09:45 PM IST