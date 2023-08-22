Misleading Onion Purchase through NAFED: MPCC Chief Criticises Govt's Handling of Farmer Concerns

MPCC Chief Nana Patole | PTI Photo

Mumbai: Labelling the purchase of onions through the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd. (NAFED) as misleading for farmers, MPCC Chief Nana Patole raised the question of why the central government hasn't rolled back or reduced the 40 per cent export duty.

"The widespread dissatisfaction among farmers due to the 40 per cent hike in export duty on onions has caused onion prices to plummet. In light of this, the state government is seeking refuge in the central government's claim to purchase onions through NAFED. However, the more appropriate demand should have been the rollback of the decision to impose the 40 per cent export duty," Patole asserted.

Congress takes dig at BJP over onion price surge

Taking a dig at the BJP government regarding the onion price surge, the President of the state's Congress party remarked that even in the past, when onion prices dropped, the state government had announced its intent to procure onions through NAFED. Nevertheless, the reality remains that NAFED did not acquire the onions, nor did they purchase pulses such as toor, chickpeas, or cotton. "Given the perishable nature of onions, if they spoil, will the government compensate the farmers?" questioned the Congress leader, accusing the BJP government of weakening the financial standing of farmers. "The BJP government has exacerbated the farmers' woes. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has previously demeaned farmers by labelling them as terrorists, Naxalites, agitators, and Khalistanis. The farmers haven't forgotten this. Expectations from the BJP and Narendra Modi, who have previously disrespected farmers, are minimal. If farmers decide to take action, they won't rest until they remove the BJP from power," Patole added.

Patole further stated that ministers in the Shinde government are indifferent to the concerns of both farmers and the general public. He asserted that these ministers are intoxicated with power, but the people will teach them a lesson in due time. Vijay Wadettiwar, Leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, also regarded the government's decision to procure onions through NAFED as a mere cover-up.

"Last month, markets across the state received 11 lakh tonnes of onions, while this month's quantity so far is 6.5 tonnes. Against this backdrop, the decision to procure 2 lakh tonnes of onions through NAFED is clearly a whitewash and amounts to cheating farmers," Wadettiwar commented. He expressed concerns that this decision might result in NAFED only purchasing high-quality onions, leaving farmers with the lesser-quality produce and lower prices.

The Leader of the Opposition criticised the government for vying for credit over this decision and highlighted that the government failed to respond when summer's onion harvest fetched poor prices. He also pointed out that the promised Rs 350 relief for farmers towards their losses has yet to be disbursed.

