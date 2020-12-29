Mishap in Mumbai: Scooter-borne traffic cop killed in a hit-and-run

Mumbai: A 40-year-old traffic constable was killed in a hit-and-run accident on the Western Express Highway (WEH) near Hub Mall in Goregaon (E) on Tuesday afternoon. The traffic constable, Pandurang Sakpal (40), was riding a two-wheeler with a traffic warden, when a dumper vehicle mowed them down. Vanrai Police arrested the accused driver and booked him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for causing death due to negligence and rash driving.

Police said that Sakpal, who was attached to Dindoshi traffic division, was on duty and riding a scooter, when at 2.30pm, a speeding dumper, MH-48-AG-6570, dashed the constable's Activa from left when it was moving past the two-wheeler. "While Sakpal was caught up in the front wheels of the dumper vehicle, the traffic warden who was riding pillion was thrown off the vehicle. The 31-year-old driver, Munna Kumar Chouhan, abandoned the vehicle and fled from the spot," said Gitendra Bhavsar, senior inspector of Vanrai police station.

The locals then alerted the police control room and Vanrai Police rushed to the spot, taking Sakpal to the Holy Spirit Hospital in Andheri. The doctors, however, declared Sakpal dead before admission, while the traffic warden was discharged after treatment. declared Sakpal dead before admission to the hospital.

"We seized the dumper and traced its owner, who led us to the driver, Chouhan, who was then arrested and booked under relevant sections," said Bhavsar.

Meanwhile, police have sent Sakpal's body for postmortem and his family in Kandivali has been informed.