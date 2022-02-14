MIS-C cases may surge after Omicron fuels third wave,’ warns doctor; know everything about the post-Covid complication

A 15-year-old boy was successfully treated for multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C), a fatal post-Covid complication that involves multiple organs. The patient was admitted to Wockhardt Hospital in Mira Road after he complained of high-grade fever, severe abdominal pain and was taken to a local hospital wherein ultrasonography was performed on December 30.

As per the investigation, the patient had appendicitis and underwent appendectomy, a surgery to remove the appendix when it is infected, and a large amount of pus was drained from the abdomen. On the second postoperative day, his saturation dropped to merely 40 per cent whereas the normal saturation is more than 94 per cent on room air. The patient was breathless.

Dr Ankit Gupta, Lead Paediatric Critical care specialist, Wockhardt Hospital, Mira Road, said the patient was brought to the emergency ward at midnight 2:30 am in critical condition and his saturation level was 30 per cent. The patient was immediately put on high ventilator support, his CT scan showed around 70 per cent of lung involvement, and had acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS).

“Since there was multi-system involvement like abdomen, lungs and his blood pressure was low, we suspected multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) temporarily associated with Covid. MIS-C is a syndrome wherein one’s organs and tissues tend to get severely inflamed. It involves one’s heart, lungs, kidneys, skin, brain, eyes, and gastrointestinal organs. It is associated with Covid and many children suffer from it after getting infected or if they have a family history of Covid infection. This patient had a family history of Covid infection,” he said.

Dr Gupta added that the patient was treated with steroids and intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG). The patient’s condition dramatically improved, his breathing and saturation improved and they removed him from the ventilator after four to five days. Till now, they have successfully treated 2-3 MIS-C cases during the third wave. But as Covid cases rise, it is suspected that MIS-C cases can also spike in the country.

“Parents shouldn’t ignore symptoms such as prolonged high-grade fever, red eyes, swelling in the neck, rashes all over the body, abdominal pain, loose motions, low blood pressure, fatigue, vomiting, and diarrhoea. These symptoms overlap with various other conditions and so a high index of suspicion for MIS-C is important. So, the patient should also be examined regarding the history of Covid-19,” Dr Gupta concluded.

Published on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 06:00 AM IST