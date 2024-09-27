 Miran-Bhayandar: POCSO Court Sentences 50-Yr-Old Step-Dad To 10 Years Imprisonment For Raping And Impregnating Minor Girl In 2016
Finding him guilty of the crime, the court sentenced him to suffer rigorous imprisonment for 10 years and to pay a fine amounting Rs.5,000 failing which he will have to spend three more months in jail.

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Friday, September 27, 2024, 06:57 PM IST
Representative Image

A special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court in Thane district on Thursday awarded ten years of rigorous imprisonment to a 50-year-old man after he was convicted for raping his minor step daughter, impregnating her and forcing abortion in Kashimira.

The sexual attacks which dates back to March 2016 was reported from a makeshift hutment at a construction site in the area. The monster dad (name withheld to protect the identity of the girl) had married the girl’s mother in 2015.

An offence under section 376(2)(n) for repeatedly committing rape on the same woman and 328 (causing hurt by means of poison) of the Indian Penal Code and under the relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO), 2012 was registered at the Kashimira police station on 2, May, 2016.

He was arrested five months after he committed the heinous crime and had also pressurized the girl to pass the blame of rape on an innocent neighbour. Armed with strong evidence including testimonies of ten witnesses and medical reports, the investigating team had filed a watertight charge sheet in the court against the accused.

